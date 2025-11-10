11th MEU Celebrates Marine Corps 250th Birthday During RUT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Chris Ozeta, a reconnaissance Marine with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, eats a piece of cake in celebration of the Marine Corps 250th birthday after conducting a night raid as part of Realistic Urban Training on Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Nov. 11, 2025. RUT is a land-based training exercise that enables the 11th MEU to conduct expeditionary operations as a cohesive Marine Air-Ground Task Force in preparation for amphibious operations alongside the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms)