    11th MEU Celebrates Marine Corps 250th Birthday During RUT

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms    

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Chris Ozeta, a reconnaissance Marine with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, eats a piece of cake in celebration of the Marine Corps 250th birthday after conducting a night raid as part of Realistic Urban Training on Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Nov. 11, 2025. RUT is a land-based training exercise that enables the 11th MEU to conduct expeditionary operations as a cohesive Marine Air-Ground Task Force in preparation for amphibious operations alongside the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms)

