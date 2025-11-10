U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Chris Ozeta, a reconnaissance Marine with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, eats a piece of cake in celebration of the Marine Corps 250th birthday after conducting a night raid as part of Realistic Urban Training on Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Nov. 11, 2025. RUT is a land-based training exercise that enables the 11th MEU to conduct expeditionary operations as a cohesive Marine Air-Ground Task Force in preparation for amphibious operations alongside the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2025 02:22
|Photo ID:
|9384731
|VIRIN:
|251110-M-YF186-3001
|Resolution:
|4684x3513
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 11th MEU Celebrates Marine Corps 250th Birthday During RUT, by Sgt Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.