130th Airlift Wing Providers Recognized During Nurse Practitioner Week

During National Nurse Practitioner Week, Nov. 9-15, we honor the exceptional service of three medical providers from the 130th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard. Capt. Krista Campbell, Lt. Col. Christie Buchko and Capt. Lee Ann Thomas currently serve on Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, bringing their medical expertise to the nation’s capital.

These dedicated professionals understand their critical role in maintaining military readiness.

“I’m just keeping our taskforce members ready to do the mission that they need to do to serve the country,” Campbell said.

Their comprehensive approach spans from routine care to emergency response, ensuring complete medical support for service members.

Their experience extends beyond traditional military healthcare, having provided essential medical services during humanitarian crises and national security events. The breadth of their practice, from family medicine to trauma care, demonstrates the advanced training and adaptability required in Air National Guard service.

Assigned to the Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, these officers continue their legacy of service while representing the proud tradition of West Virginia’s 130th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)