    TRICARE Open Season starts today, Nov. 10: Learn if you should take action

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2025

    Photo by Jackson Luck 

    Defense Health Agency

    TRICARE Open Season begins today, Nov. 10! Starting today, you have the opportunity to make changes to your TRICARE plan. This year’s open season lasts through Tuesday, Dec. 9. This is your annual chance to sign up for a health plan or change your coverage. Any changes you make will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

    This work, TRICARE Open Season starts today, Nov. 10: Learn if you should take action, by Jackson Luck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

