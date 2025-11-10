TRICARE Open Season starts today, Nov. 10: Learn if you should take action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TRICARE Open Season begins today, Nov. 10! Starting today, you have the opportunity to make changes to your TRICARE plan. This year’s open season lasts through Tuesday, Dec. 9. This is your annual chance to sign up for a health plan or change your coverage. Any changes you make will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2026.