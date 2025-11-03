Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phoenix Fighter - Senior Airman Tamara Cotto Delgado

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyler Moody 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tamara Cotto Delgado, 378th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron special programs manager poses for a Phoenix Fighter of the Week portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 7, 2025. Phoenix Fighter of the Week is a 378th AEW recognition program in which base leadership congratulates members for their hard work, excellence and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.10.2025 07:46
    Photo ID: 9382287
    VIRIN: 251107-F-GC829-1018
    Resolution: 4146x2764
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Phoenix Fighter - Senior Airman Tamara Cotto Delgado, by SrA Tyler Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    378th AEW
    CENTCOM
    Phoenix Fighter of the Week

