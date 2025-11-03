The 188th Mission Support Group waits for final instructions before the Group's official photo shoot at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas on Friday, November 7, 2025.
This work, Group photo!, by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.