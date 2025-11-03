Group photo!

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt 

    188th Wing

    The 188th Mission Support Group waits for final instructions before the Group's official photo shoot at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas on Friday, November 7, 2025.

