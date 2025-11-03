Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt 

    188th Wing

    Members of the 188th Security Forces Squadron wait for the Mission Support Group photo shoot to begin on the flightline at Ebbing ANGB, Arkansas on Friday, November 7, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.08.2025 14:14
    Photo ID: 9381830
    VIRIN: 110725-Z-IN195-1052
    Resolution: 2863x2045
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Waiting in Formation, by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-35
    mission support group
    188th Wing

