    Walking into Formation

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt 

    188th Wing

    Staff Sgt. Alexander Gregory, a 188th Security Forces Squadron Defender, walks with other members of his squadron for a Mission Support Group photo shoot on Friday, November 8, 2025.

    F-35
    mission support group
    188th Wing

