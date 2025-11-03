Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17) provides humanitarian relief to Jamaica.

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    11.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Savannah Hardesty 

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    A U.S. Sailor, assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, signals to a CH-53E Sea Stallion upon its return from Jamaica after delivering personnel and supplies from the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD 17) for humanitarian aid while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Nov. 6, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.08.2025 08:16
    Photo ID: 9381697
    VIRIN: 251106-N-HG411-2032
    Resolution: 4836x3224
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS San Antonio (LPD 17) provides humanitarian relief to Jamaica., by PO2 Savannah Hardesty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    uss san antonio
    lpd 17
    marine corps
    us navy
    IWO ARG - 22ND MEU (SOC)
    CaribOps

