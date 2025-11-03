USS San Antonio (LPD 17) provides humanitarian relief to Jamaica.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Sailor, assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, signals to a CH-53E Sea Stallion upon its return from Jamaica after delivering personnel and supplies from the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD 17) for humanitarian aid while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Nov. 6, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)