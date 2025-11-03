Soldier Spotlight: Maj. Kelly Wilkins — A Steady Presence for Those Who Serve

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Kelly Wilkins, a chaplain with Joint Forces Headquarters, District of Columbia National Guard, serves as a steady spiritual anchor for Soldiers both in the field and in their personal lives at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Nov. 4, 2025.



Wilkins has been a dedicated member of the D.C. National Guard since April 2014, joining out of a deep desire to serve both Soldiers and her country. “I was inspired by their dedication and sacrifices,” Wilkins said. “Becoming a chaplain allowed me to walk beside them.”



One of the most rewarding aspects of her service, she shared, has been participating in joint operations such as the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. “I enjoy being with the entire force, working through challenges and caring for the concerns of Soldiers,” Wilkins said. “Moments like these often open the door to meaningful reflection, and it’s a privilege to encourage and guide them through that.”



For Wilkins, serving the D.C. community is about more than presence — it’s about purpose. “It’s an honor to stand with this community and contribute to its sense of hope and unity,” she said.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay)