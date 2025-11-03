THANKING THE ONES WHO SERVED PHOTO CONTEST
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2025 13:04
|Photo ID:
|9380184
|VIRIN:
|251106-D-ZZ999-1002
|Resolution:
|491x491
|Size:
|245.87 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VETERANS DAY: DeCA honors America’s veterans on Nov. 11, and announces photo contest to showcase their service and sacrifice, by Keith Desbois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.