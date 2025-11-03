Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VETERANS DAY: DeCA honors America’s veterans on Nov. 11, and announces photo contest to showcase their service and sacrifice

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VETERANS DAY: DeCA honors America’s veterans on Nov. 11, and announces photo contest to showcase their service and sacrifice

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2025

    Photo by Keith Desbois 

    Defense Commissary Agency

    THANKING THE ONES WHO SERVED PHOTO CONTEST

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.06.2025 13:04
    Photo ID: 9380184
    VIRIN: 251106-D-ZZ999-1002
    Resolution: 491x491
    Size: 245.87 KB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VETERANS DAY: DeCA honors America’s veterans on Nov. 11, and announces photo contest to showcase their service and sacrifice, by Keith Desbois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Commissary Agency
    Department of War
    Commissary
    GRATITUDE 100 Photo Contest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download