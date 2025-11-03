W.Va. National Guard patrol Dupont Circle in Washington D.C.

U.S. Army Spc. Ayden Holbert and Pfc. Daniel Tippett, with the West Virginia National Guard and assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, conduct a presence patrol in Dupont Circle, Washington, D.C., Nov. 3, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining the safety and well-being of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)
