    Joint Patient Carry Team

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    439th Airlift Wing

    Four participants in Exercise Distant Storm 24-01 carry a patient from a C-17 Globemaster III to the base hanger staging area on May 4. Westover hosted multiple federal and state agencies to stage a mass casualty evacuation exercise during the May unit training assembly.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Westover Hosts National Disaster Medical System Exercise

