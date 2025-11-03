Four participants in Exercise Distant Storm 24-01 carry a patient from a C-17 Globemaster III to the base hanger staging area on May 4. Westover hosted multiple federal and state agencies to stage a mass casualty evacuation exercise during the May unit training assembly.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2025 10:29
|Photo ID:
|9378199
|VIRIN:
|240504-F-UM462-1007
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Patient Carry Team, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Westover Hosts National Disaster Medical System Exercise
No keywords found.