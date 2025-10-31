Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    278th ACR Troopers Graduate Basic Leader Course

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    278th ACR Troopers Graduate Basic Leader Course

    GERMANY

    10.29.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Tam Le 

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment pose for a photo after their Basic Leader Course graduation ceremony at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. From left to right: SPC Faith Cooper, SPC Rebecca Kitts, SPC Caden Moore, SPC Vani Gupta, SPC Emmanuel Conard, SPC Glenda Felipe, SPC Kaitlyn Sane, and SPC Michael Garcia. Basic Leader Course is the first course in the primary military education series, enhancing Soldiers ability to lead and train as they enter the corps of the non-commissioned officer.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 11.03.2025 10:05
    Photo ID: 9376959
    VIRIN: 251029-A-WG460-5541
    Resolution: 6720x3780
    Size: 8.54 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 278th ACR Troopers Graduate Basic Leader Course, by 1LT Tam Le, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    278th ACR
    ReadyNow
    Army National Guard
    Tennessee National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download