278th ACR Troopers Graduate Basic Leader Course

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment pose for a photo after their Basic Leader Course graduation ceremony at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. From left to right: SPC Faith Cooper, SPC Rebecca Kitts, SPC Caden Moore, SPC Vani Gupta, SPC Emmanuel Conard, SPC Glenda Felipe, SPC Kaitlyn Sane, and SPC Michael Garcia. Basic Leader Course is the first course in the primary military education series, enhancing Soldiers ability to lead and train as they enter the corps of the non-commissioned officer.