    278th ACR Troopers Graduates

    GERMANY

    10.31.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Tam Le 

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    On Oct. 31, 2025 Troopers assigned to Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine (JMTG-U) successfully completed the Basic Leader Course at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany.

    This achievement marks a major milestone on their journey to becoming future NCOs—leaders who embody discipline, initiative, and the Cavalry spirit.

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
