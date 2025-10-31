Multinational Mine Warfare Exercise (MNMIWEX) 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Eleven (EODMU-11) personnel conduct MK16 pre-dive inspections aboard the Republic of Korea (ROK) Mine Laying Ship (MLS-570) NAMPO during MNMIWEX, Oct. 27, 2025. MNMIWEX 25 is a multilateral exercise hosted by South Korea, with units from the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Philippines, participating in a variety of counter mine warfare drills. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cory Buchanan).