Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multinational Mine Warfare Exercise (MNMIWEX) 25

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Multinational Mine Warfare Exercise (MNMIWEX) 25

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.26.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Eleven (EODMU-11) personnel conduct MK16 pre-dive inspections aboard the Republic of Korea (ROK) Mine Laying Ship (MLS-570) NAMPO during MNMIWEX, Oct. 27, 2025. MNMIWEX 25 is a multilateral exercise hosted by South Korea, with units from the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Philippines, participating in a variety of counter mine warfare drills. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cory Buchanan).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.02.2025 23:53
    Photo ID: 9376806
    VIRIN: 251027-N-NO824-1003
    Resolution: 480x640
    Size: 137.45 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multinational Mine Warfare Exercise (MNMIWEX) 25, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mine Countermeasures, U.S. Navy, MNMIWEX 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download