Multinational Mine Warfare Exercise (MNMIWEX) 25

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Eleven (EODMU-11) personnel conduct MK16 pre-dive inspections aboard the Republic of Korea (ROK) Mine Laying Ship (MLS-570) NAMPO during MNMIWEX, Oct. 27, 2025. MNMIWEX 25 is a multilateral exercise hosted by South Korea, with units from the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Philippines, participating in a variety of counter mine warfare drills. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cory Buchanan).
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2025 23:53
|Photo ID:
|9376806
|VIRIN:
|251027-N-NO824-1003
|Resolution:
|480x640
|Size:
|137.45 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
