    New York Army Guard Recruiters are tops again in 2025

    GOSHEN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Eric Durr 

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard recruiters talk with students attending the Orange-Ulster County Board of Cooperative Educational Services school in Goshen, New York on May 15, 2025, during a “Guard-X” event at which students learned about careers in the Army Guard. The New York Army National Guard’s recruiters were number one in the nation for the fourth year in a row in federal fiscal year 2025. U.S. Army Photo by Staff SGt. Alexa Rexford.

    New York Army Guard is tops in recruiting for 4th year in a row

