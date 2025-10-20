New York Army Guard Recruiters are tops again in 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New York Army National Guard recruiters talk with students attending the Orange-Ulster County Board of Cooperative Educational Services school in Goshen, New York on May 15, 2025, during a “Guard-X” event at which students learned about careers in the Army Guard. The New York Army National Guard’s recruiters were number one in the nation for the fourth year in a row in federal fiscal year 2025. U.S. Army Photo by Staff SGt. Alexa Rexford.