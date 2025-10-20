Left to right: Austin Tubbs, MacKenzie Kent, and Addison Southwick are currently serving as student trainees in the Joint Munitions Command’s Security Assistance Management Directorate.
Young professionals: Meet JMC’s Security Assistance Management student trainees
