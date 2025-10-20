Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Young professionals: Meet JMC’s Security Assistance Management student trainees

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Shawn Eldridge 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Left to right: Austin Tubbs, MacKenzie Kent, and Addison Southwick are currently serving as student trainees in the Joint Munitions Command’s Security Assistance Management Directorate.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 08:53
    Photo ID: 9371146
    VIRIN: 250924-A-FE115-6132
    Resolution: 4548x3940
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
    AMC
    JMC
    SAMD

