Phoenix Fighter - Senior Airman Rosa Courrech

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rosa Courrech, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel systems maintenance journeyman poses for a Phoenix Fighter of the Week portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 24, 2025. Phoenix Fighter of the Week is a 378th AEW recognition program in which base leadership congratulates members for their hard work, excellence and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)