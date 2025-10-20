U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with 13th Brigade, Middle army, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members with Fleet Air Wing 31, pose for a group photo during the closing ceremony for exercise Active Shield 26 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 28, 2025. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise hosted by MCAS Iwakuni that strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces and enhances the defense capability of INDOPACOM. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2025 02:21
|Photo ID:
|9370945
|VIRIN:
|251028-M-BU985-1037
|Resolution:
|6504x4336
|Size:
|960.37 KB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni Active Shield 26 Closing Ceremony, by LCpl Rylan Adcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.