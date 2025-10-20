Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni Active Shield 26 Closing Ceremony

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.28.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with 13th Brigade, Middle army, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members with Fleet Air Wing 31, pose for a group photo during the closing ceremony for exercise Active Shield 26 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 28, 2025. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise hosted by MCAS Iwakuni that strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces and enhances the defense capability of INDOPACOM. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock)

