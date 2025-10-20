U.S. and India navies conduct bilateral P-8 training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251023-N-ML137-1048 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Oct. 23, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to “The Skinny Dragons” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 and Indian Navy sailors assigned to the “Condors” of Air Squadron 316 participate in a bilateral combined detachment and training at U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, Oct. 23, 2025. The combined detachment focused on antisubmarine warfare and maritime domain awareness to strengthen and refine the interoperability between the U.S. and Indian navies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)