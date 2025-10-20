Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and India navies conduct bilateral P-8 training

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    10.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    251023-N-ML137-1048 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Oct. 23, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to “The Skinny Dragons” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 and Indian Navy sailors assigned to the “Condors” of Air Squadron 316 participate in a bilateral combined detachment and training at U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, Oct. 23, 2025. The combined detachment focused on antisubmarine warfare and maritime domain awareness to strengthen and refine the interoperability between the U.S. and Indian navies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

    TAGS

    Indian Navy
    United States Navy
    P-8A Poseidon
    Patrol Squadron 4 (VP-4)
    allies and partners

