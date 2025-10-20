U.S. and India navies conduct bilateral P-8 training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251023-N-OJ308-1166 INDIAN OCEAN (Oct. 23, 2025) An Indian Navy multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft P-8I Poseidon, attached to the "Condors" of Indian Navy Air Squadron 316, flies alongside a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon, attached to "The Skinny Dragons" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 4, as part of a bilateral combined detachment operating in the Indian Ocean, Oct. 23, 2025. The combined detachment focued on antisubmarine warfare and maritime domain awareness to strengthen and refine the interoperability between the U.S. and Indian navies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez)