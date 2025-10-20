Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and India navies conduct bilateral P-8 training

    U.S. and India navies conduct bilateral P-8 training

    INDIAN OCEAN

    10.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    251023-N-OJ308-1166 INDIAN OCEAN (Oct. 23, 2025) An Indian Navy multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft P-8I Poseidon, attached to the "Condors" of Indian Navy Air Squadron 316, flies alongside a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon, attached to "The Skinny Dragons" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 4, as part of a bilateral combined detachment operating in the Indian Ocean, Oct. 23, 2025. The combined detachment focued on antisubmarine warfare and maritime domain awareness to strengthen and refine the interoperability between the U.S. and Indian navies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez)

    U.S., Indian navies conduct bilateral training near Diego Garcia

    TAGS

    Indian Navy
    United States Navy
    P-8A Poseidon
    Patrol Squadron 4 (VP-4)
    allies and partners

