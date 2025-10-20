Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio visits the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) to discuss post-conflict stabilization with U.S. service members, distinguished visitors and partner nations on Oct. 24, 2025, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Malcolm Cohens-Ashley.)