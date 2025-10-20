Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 Aircraft; View from the 171st

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2025

    Photo by Airman Natalie Claypoole 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Three C-17 Globemaster II aircraft as seen from the 171st Air Refueling Wing looking across the runway towards the 911th Airlift Wing Oct.6, 2025. Both units are co-located at the Pittsburgh International Airport with the 911th Airlift Wing being an Air Force Reserve unit and the 171st Air Refueling Wing being an Air National Guard unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Natalie Claypoole)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 10.24.2025 12:57
    Photo ID: 9369074
    VIRIN: 251006-Z-CR206-1003
    Resolution: 4362x2311
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    This work, C-17 Aircraft; View from the 171st, by Amn Natalie Claypoole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    911th Airlift Wing
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard

