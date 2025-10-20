C-17 Aircraft; View from the 171st

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Three C-17 Globemaster II aircraft as seen from the 171st Air Refueling Wing looking across the runway towards the 911th Airlift Wing Oct.6, 2025. Both units are co-located at the Pittsburgh International Airport with the 911th Airlift Wing being an Air Force Reserve unit and the 171st Air Refueling Wing being an Air National Guard unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Natalie Claypoole)