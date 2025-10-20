Honorable Dale R. Marks Photo

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Photo by William Pratt 

    Office of the Under Secretary of War (Acquisition & Sustainment)

    Honorable Dale R. Marks, Deputy Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment poses for an official portrait in the Army portrait studio at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia., Sept. 23, 2025.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 10.23.2025 10:58
    VIRIN: 250923-A-UG256-1001
    Honorable Dale R. Marks

