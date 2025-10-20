U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael J. Kliment, command senior enlisted leader of Marine Cryptologic Support Battalion, speaks with Marines attending Corporals Course at Fort Meade, Maryland, Oct. 21, 2025. Kliment discussed leadership, professionalism and the importance of developing junior Marines as they transition into noncommissioned officer roles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jestin Costa)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2025 12:26
|Photo ID:
|9367260
|VIRIN:
|251021-M-FA103-1002
|Resolution:
|1509x2113
|Size:
|538.51 KB
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCSB senior enlisted leader shares leadership insight with Corporals Course, by GySgt Jestin Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
