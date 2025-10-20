Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCSB senior enlisted leader shares leadership insight with Corporals Course

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jestin Costa 

    Marine Corps Information Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael J. Kliment, command senior enlisted leader of Marine Cryptologic Support Battalion, speaks with Marines attending Corporals Course at Fort Meade, Maryland, Oct. 21, 2025. Kliment discussed leadership, professionalism and the importance of developing junior Marines as they transition into noncommissioned officer roles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jestin Costa)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.22.2025 12:26
    Photo ID: 9367260
    VIRIN: 251021-M-FA103-1002
    Resolution: 1509x2113
    Size: 538.51 KB
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
