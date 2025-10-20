MCSB senior enlisted leader shares leadership insight with Corporals Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael J. Kliment, command senior enlisted leader of Marine Cryptologic Support Battalion, speaks with Marines attending Corporals Course at Fort Meade, Maryland, Oct. 21, 2025. Kliment discussed leadership, professionalism and the importance of developing junior Marines as they transition into noncommissioned officer roles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jestin Costa)