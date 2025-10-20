SPC Toups supports JTF-DC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldier Spotlight

By: Tech. Sgt Andrew Enriquez, October 20

WASHINGTON D.C. — U.S. Army Spc. Zachary Toups, a small arms and towed artillery repairer assigned to the 179th Military Police Company, Georgia National Guard, supports Joint Task Force–District of Columbia (JTF-DC) during the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., throughout October 2025. The mission brings together service members and community partners to enhance public safety and improve neighborhoods across the nation’s capital.



A native of Baxley, Georgia, Toups has served in the Guard for nearly five years, originally as a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist before being selected for his current specialty, which is also his full-time job. He also enjoys repairing firearms in his off-time.



“I do it for my day job and I do it for a hobby–I enjoy it, it’s great,” Toups said.

While working with JTF–DC, Toups has been participating in foot patrols around D.C.



“I’ve had a couple nice interactions with people coming up to us and telling their personal stories about how the crime has dropped,” Toups said. “That now they feel safer going out at night, to head to the Metro, to get around their busy city throughout their days and you know– it makes me feel good that we’re helping people feel comfortable in their own town.”



Toups said that in addition to locals, people visiting the capital appreciate the Guard patrols:



“I would say it’s pretty special for people to see us [patrolling],” Toups said. “It adds to the experience of seeing our nation’s great monuments, along with our great Soldiers.” (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)