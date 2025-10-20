Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SW Hegseth Hosts New Zealand MoD

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SW Hegseth Hosts New Zealand MoD

    PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hosts New Zealand Minister of Defense Judith Collins during a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Oct. 20, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Date Posted: 10.21.2025 14:53
    Photo ID: 9366630
    VIRIN: 251020-F-VS137-1006
    Resolution: 800x450
    Size: 180.68 KB
    Location: PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SW Hegseth Hosts New Zealand MoD, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Zealand
    Department of War
    Secretary of War
    Pentagon
    SECWAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download