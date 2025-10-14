Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd CAB Container OPS

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade place a container onto a military vehicle as part of MPA OPS at Hunter Army Airfield, July 24, 2025. Container management supports operations and ensures that unit equipment and supplies are delivered in a timely and secure manner to the intended destination. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 10.21.2025 04:38
    Photo ID: 9366371
    VIRIN: 250724-A-BY519-1050
    Resolution: 4206x2804
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    This work, 3rd CAB Container OPS, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

