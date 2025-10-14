3rd CAB Container OPS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade place a container onto a military vehicle as part of MPA OPS at Hunter Army Airfield, July 24, 2025. Container management supports operations and ensures that unit equipment and supplies are delivered in a timely and secure manner to the intended destination. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)