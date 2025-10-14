A Coast Guard Cutter Forest Rednour crew member stands watch off southwest border

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A U.S. Coast Guard crew member scans the horizon through binoculars aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Forrest Rednour (WPC 1129) during a southwest border patrol Oct. 7, 2025. The Rednour is a Sentinel-class fast response cutter home ported in San Pedro, California, conducting maritime law enforcement and homeland security missions along the U.S. coastline. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd class Trinity Whalen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 10.20.2025 14:39
    Photo ID: 9365880
    VIRIN: 251006-G-KC247-1003
    Resolution: 5835x3882
    Size: 687.03 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

