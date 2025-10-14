A Coast Guard Cutter Forest Rednour crew member stands watch off southwest border

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Coast Guard crew member scans the horizon through binoculars aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Forrest Rednour (WPC 1129) during a southwest border patrol Oct. 7, 2025. The Rednour is a Sentinel-class fast response cutter home ported in San Pedro, California, conducting maritime law enforcement and homeland security missions along the U.S. coastline. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd class Trinity Whalen)