Coast Guard conducts patrols along U.S. Southern Border

Coast Guard crews patrol the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas Oct. 18, 2025. The Coast Guard is taking immediate and decisive action to control, secure, and defend U.S. borders and maritime approaches, as well as facilitate commerce vital to economic prosperity and strategic mobility and successfully respond to crises or contingencies that may come with little or no warning. (U.S. Coast Guard video)