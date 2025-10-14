Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard conducts patrols along U.S. Southern Border

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coast Guard conducts patrols along U.S. Southern Border

    MISSION, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Coast Guard crews patrol the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas Oct. 18, 2025. The Coast Guard is taking immediate and decisive action to control, secure, and defend U.S. borders and maritime approaches, as well as facilitate commerce vital to economic prosperity and strategic mobility and successfully respond to crises or contingencies that may come with little or no warning. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 10.19.2025 22:56
    Photo ID: 9365367
    VIRIN: 251019-G-HU058-1002
    Resolution: 1248x872
    Size: 227.7 KB
    Location: MISSION, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    River Wall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download