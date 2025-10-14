11th MEU Marines and Sailors conduct rehearsals for the 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct amphibious combat vehicle rehearsals during an amphibious demonstration at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 16, 2025. The Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration is one of many events taking place across the country to showcase the Navy–Marine Corps team’s ability to project power from the sea and defend the Nation. For 250 years, Marines have been America’s expeditionary force-in-readiness — capable, credible, and committed to winning the Nation’s battles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)