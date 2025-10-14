Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blacksnakes host career day for area schools

    INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman 

    122nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Taylor Murley, munitions inspector, 122nd Maintenance Squadron, discusses his career field with high school students during a career day event at the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Sept. 30, 2025. The unit hosted the event to inspire and educate students and administrators in the community about how the Air National Guard can help them achieve their goals for both education and employment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 10.18.2025 11:54
    Photo ID: 9364635
    VIRIN: 250930-Z-BX530-1118
    Resolution: 5567x3732
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: INDIANA, US
    122nd fighter wing, ammo, students, jrotc, career day

