Blacksnakes host career day for area schools

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Taylor Murley, munitions inspector, 122nd Maintenance Squadron, discusses his career field with high school students during a career day event at the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Sept. 30, 2025. The unit hosted the event to inspire and educate students and administrators in the community about how the Air National Guard can help them achieve their goals for both education and employment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman)