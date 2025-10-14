A Lakota crew chief assigned to Task Force Sentinel, Joint Task Force -Southern Border and a
U.S. Border Patrol Agent assist a severely injured female Illegal Alien into the aircraft during an
impromptu casualty evacuation for medical services, Nogales, Ariz., Oct. 11, 2025. (Courtesy
photo U.S. Army).
The IA was crossing the Southern Border with others before getting injured and needing assistance. The air crew identified her during a routine aerial surveillance mission.
JTF-SB executes full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to protect the territorial integrity of the United States and achieve 100% operational control of the southern border.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2025 17:59
|Photo ID:
|9364357
|VIRIN:
|251011-D-D0945-7228
|Resolution:
|2560x1920
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|NOGALES, ARIZONA, US
|Hometown:
|GLENDALE, ARIZONA, US
|Hometown:
|NOGALES, ARIZONA, US
|Hometown:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Hometown:
|TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CBP and Joint Task Force -Southern Border executes life-saving air mission, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
