    CBP and Joint Task Force -Southern Border executes life-saving air mission

    NOGALES, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2025

    DoD Southern Border 2025

    A Lakota crew chief assigned to Task Force Sentinel, Joint Task Force -Southern Border and a
    U.S. Border Patrol Agent assist a severely injured female Illegal Alien into the aircraft during an
    impromptu casualty evacuation for medical services, Nogales, Ariz., Oct. 11, 2025. (Courtesy
    photo U.S. Army).

    The IA was crossing the Southern Border with others before getting injured and needing assistance. The air crew identified her during a routine aerial surveillance mission.

    JTF-SB executes full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to protect the territorial integrity of the United States and achieve 100% operational control of the southern border.

    NORTHCOM
    Lakota
    CBP
    United States Customs and Border Protection
    JTF-SB
    Southern Border 2025

