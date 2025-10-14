CBP and Joint Task Force -Southern Border executes life-saving air mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Lakota crew chief assigned to Task Force Sentinel, Joint Task Force -Southern Border and a

U.S. Border Patrol Agent assist a severely injured female Illegal Alien into the aircraft during an

impromptu casualty evacuation for medical services, Nogales, Ariz., Oct. 11, 2025. (Courtesy

photo U.S. Army).



The IA was crossing the Southern Border with others before getting injured and needing assistance. The air crew identified her during a routine aerial surveillance mission.



JTF-SB executes full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to protect the territorial integrity of the United States and achieve 100% operational control of the southern border.