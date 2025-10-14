Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Traps [Image 11 of 11]

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Traps

    BASE AERONAVAL CRISTóBAL COLóN, PANAMA

    10.16.2025

    Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command

    A primitive fire burns as part of the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 16, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Trey Woodard)

    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

