A primitive fire burns as part of the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 16, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2025 12:39
|Photo ID:
|9364019
|VIRIN:
|251016-A-UJ512-1001
|Resolution:
|5470x3647
|Size:
|13.62 MB
|Location:
|BASE AERONAVAL CRISTóBAL COLóN, PA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Traps [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.