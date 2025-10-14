Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Traps

A member of the United States Marine Corps and a member of Panama’s Servicio Nacional de Fronteras construct a primitive shelter during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 16, 2025. 2nd Battalion, 6th Marines are working with U.S. Southern Command as a combined U.S.-Panamanian effort to strengthen relationships and interoperability, expanding the two nation’s strategic security partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Trey Woodard)
