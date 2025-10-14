Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Traps [Image 9 of 11]

    BASE AERONAVAL CRISTóBAL COLóN, PANAMA

    10.16.2025

    Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Frank Flaco, a member of Panama’s Servicio Nacional de Fronteras and an instructor of the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course, briefs students on test day requirements at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 16, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Trey Woodard)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 12:39
    Photo ID: 9364015
    VIRIN: 251016-A-UJ512-1003
    Resolution: 5888x3925
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: BASE AERONAVAL CRISTóBAL COLóN, PA
    This work, Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Traps [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

