Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Traps

Frank Flaco, a member of Panama’s Servicio Nacional de Fronteras and an instructor of the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course, briefs students on test day requirements at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 16, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2025 12:39
|Photo ID:
|9364015
|VIRIN:
|251016-A-UJ512-1003
|Resolution:
|5888x3925
|Size:
|4.77 MB
|Location:
|BASE AERONAVAL CRISTóBAL COLóN, PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
