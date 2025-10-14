Date Taken: 03.11.2025 Date Posted: 10.16.2025 13:45 Photo ID: 9363079 VIRIN: 250311-A-VS149-1008 Resolution: 3677x4596 Size: 2.76 MB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Staff Sgt. Christian Teague - Bass Vocalist - U.S. Army Field Band Headshot, by SFC Anthony Pocetti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.