    ATLANTIC CITY AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2004

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, practice donning their Mission Oriented Protective Posture Gear at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, New Jersey, April 18, 2004. The suit is designed to protect the Airmen during a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear attack. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2004
    Date Posted: 10.16.2025 12:15
    Photo ID: 9363001
    VIRIN: 040418-Z-AL508-1021
    Resolution: 2407x1606
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC CITY AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, High five, by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MOPP
    Operation Noble Eagle
    NJANG
    New Jersey National Guard
    177 FW
    Training

