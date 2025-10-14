Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, practice donning their Mission Oriented Protective Posture Gear at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, New Jersey, April 18, 2004. The suit is designed to protect the Airmen during a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear attack. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)