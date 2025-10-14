U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, practice donning their Mission Oriented Protective Posture Gear at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, New Jersey, April 18, 2004. The suit is designed to protect the Airmen during a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear attack. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2004
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2025 12:15
|Photo ID:
|9363001
|VIRIN:
|040418-Z-AL508-1021
|Resolution:
|2407x1606
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC CITY AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, High five, by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.