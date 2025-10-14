Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Spotlight

    Soldier Spotlight

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Brown 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Morgan Mayatt, 113th Military Police Company, 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, has demonstrated unwavering dedication to her troops and the mission with Task Force Magnolia during her deployment with Operation D.C. Safe and Beautiful. She has excelled as a team and squad leader, actively contributing to soldier development and mission success. Her leadership skills of coordinating and delivering comprehensive briefings has been evident throughout numerous foot patrols and missions conducted through the National Mall and metro stations, Washington, D.C., Oct. 4, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)

