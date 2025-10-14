Soldier Spotlight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Morgan Mayatt, 113th Military Police Company, 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, has demonstrated unwavering dedication to her troops and the mission with Task Force Magnolia during her deployment with Operation D.C. Safe and Beautiful. She has excelled as a team and squad leader, actively contributing to soldier development and mission success. Her leadership skills of coordinating and delivering comprehensive briefings has been evident throughout numerous foot patrols and missions conducted through the National Mall and metro stations, Washington, D.C., Oct. 4, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)