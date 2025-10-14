Oregon Air National Guard Colonel Shares Personal Leadership Lessons with First Responders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Air National Guard Col. Ryan Barton presents a leadership class to the Wilsonville Police Department at Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Fire Station 56 in Wilsonville, Oregon, Oct. 8, 2025. Barton shared insights on effective leadership drawn from his military career and personal experiences, emphasizing three core principles: physical and mental fitness, emotional intelligence, and competence. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)