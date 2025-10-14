Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Air National Guard Colonel Shares Personal Leadership Lessons with First Responders

    10.08.2025

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Air National Guard Col. Ryan Barton presents a leadership class to the Wilsonville Police Department at Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Fire Station 56 in Wilsonville, Oregon, Oct. 8, 2025. Barton shared insights on effective leadership drawn from his military career and personal experiences, emphasizing three core principles: physical and mental fitness, emotional intelligence, and competence. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    Oregon Air National Guard
    leadership training
    community partnerships
    professional development
    Wilsonville Police Department

