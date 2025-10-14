Oregon Air National Guard Col. Ryan Barton presents a leadership class to the Wilsonville Police Department at Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Fire Station 56 in Wilsonville, Oregon, Oct. 8, 2025. Barton shared insights on effective leadership drawn from his military career and personal experiences, emphasizing three core principles: physical and mental fitness, emotional intelligence, and competence. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2025 16:05
|Photo ID:
|9362399
|VIRIN:
|251008-A-ZJ128-3003
|Resolution:
|3714x2124
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|WILSONVILLE, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon Air National Guard Colonel Shares Personal Leadership Lessons with First Responders, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
