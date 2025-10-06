Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RTC's Military Excellence Award Winner, Oct. 9, 2025

    10.09.2025

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Recruit portrait of Seaman Apprentice Hailey Fox-McKinney.
    Fox-McKinney was recognized as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Oct. 9, 2025.

    Fox-McKinney Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

