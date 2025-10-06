Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nov. 5 is the new deadline to respond to the Defense Commissary Agency’s Request for Information on commissary privatization

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Commissary Agency

    Members of the grocer industry and other interested parties now have until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 5 to respond to the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Commissary Privatization Request for Information (RFI), agency and Pentagon officials announced today. (DeCA photo)

    Defense Commissary Agency
    commissary benefit
    Commissary Privatization Request for Information

