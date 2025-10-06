Sgt. Austin Goss graduates from the Mass Communication Foundations Course-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT MEADE, Md. - Sgt. Austin Goss of the 129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment on Camp Rapid in Rapid City, South Dakota, graduated from the Defense Information School Mass Communication Foundation Course. Goss is a native of Trafalgar, Indiana.



MCF students learn and apply concepts and skills needed in both public affairs and visual information.



The Defense Information School trains and educates U.S. military warfighting communicators to achieve an information advantage for commanders, fostering innovation and excellence in public affairs, journalism, visual information, and digital media, while emphasizing lethality, readiness, and the warrior ethos.