SOLDIER SPOTLIGHT: Sgt 1st. Class Frank Jackson

Sgt. 1st. Class Frank Jackson enlisted on March 6, 2008, with a deep conviction that military service was his calling. “The military was something I always felt I should do,” he said, reflecting on his service. “When the opportunity came to serve both my hometown and nation simultaneously, it gave me a sense of meaningful purpose that I didn’t have in civilian jobs.”



Throughout his distinguished career, Jackson has excelled in multiple specialties, including Paralegal Specialist (27D), Military Police (31B), Public Affairs Mass Communication Specialist (46S), and Motor Transport Operator (88M), demonstrating remarkable versatility and dedication. His most treasured memory remains marching in the 2009 Presidential Inaugural Parade—an honor that came with the distinction of being the coldest day of his military career.



Currently serving with the National Guard Bureau Legal Support Office and as a proud member of Joint Task Force - DC during the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, Jackson continues to break new ground in service. His latest achievement is being sworn in as a Deputy U.S. Marshal as part of his JTF-DC duties. This milestone not only marks a personal accomplishment but also represents the seamless integration of his military expertise with federal law enforcement responsibilities, ensuring the safety and security of the nation’s capital.