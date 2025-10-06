Ireland Army Health Clinic earns top rating in Joint Commission survey

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Ireland Army Health Clinic (IRAHC) recently completed a comprehensive survey conducted by The Joint Commission that places the clinic in the top 2% of surveyed health facilities nationwide.

“The Joint Commission survey is a rigorous evaluation of health care delivery, and it ensures we are meeting the highest standards for safety, quality, and patient-centered care,” said Col. Christopher VanFosson, IRAHC commander. “This recognition validates our ongoing efforts to provide trusted, ready, and responsive medical support to our community.”

The Joint Commission survey is conducted every three years, with surveyors assessing compliance with hundreds of health care standards. Surveyors reviewed IRAHC’s performance in multiple areas, including patient care, safety protocols, and administrative procedures. The “zero findings” result affirmed the clinic’s commitment to delivering high-quality medical care to Soldiers, Families, and retirees at Fort Knox.

“Our staff demonstrated an incredible commitment to excellence throughout this process,” VanFosson said. “Finishing in the top tier of surveys highlights their dedication, teamwork, and passion for serving those who rely on us for their health and readiness.”

IRAHC’s strong performance underscores the clinic’s readiness to support Army Medicine’s mission of conserving the fighting strength.

According to its website, the Joint Commission is an independent, not-for-profit organization that accredits and certifies more than 22,000 health care organizations and programs across the United States. Its survey process is regarded as the gold standard in evaluating patient safety and quality of care.

For more information about Ireland Army Health Clinic, visit www.ireland.tricare.mil.