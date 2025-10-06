Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TIAD Activation Marks New Chapter for ARCYBER

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    TIAD Activation Marks New Chapter for ARCYBER

    FORT EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. DeMarco Wills 

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    Soldiers of the Second Theater Information Advantage Detachment (TIAD), pose for a photo following their unit’s activation ceremony at Fort Gordon, Georgia, Oct. 3, 2025. The 2nd TIAD will serve as a force multiplier for Army operations by providing commanders with dedicated information advantage capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. DeMarco Wills)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 12:59
    Photo ID: 9355977
    VIRIN: 251003-A-EY600-7711
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 563.1 KB
    Location: FORT EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TIAD Activation Marks New Chapter for ARCYBER, by SSG DeMarco Wills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TIAD Activation Marks New Chapter for ARCYBER

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cyber

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download