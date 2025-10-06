TIAD Activation Marks New Chapter for ARCYBER

Soldiers of the Second Theater Information Advantage Detachment (TIAD), pose for a photo following their unit’s activation ceremony at Fort Gordon, Georgia, Oct. 3, 2025. The 2nd TIAD will serve as a force multiplier for Army operations by providing commanders with dedicated information advantage capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. DeMarco Wills)
