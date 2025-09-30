Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DoD Mentor-Protege Program Summit

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DoD Mentor-Protege Program Summit

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Department of Defense Office of Small Business Programs

    Join small businesses, prime contractors, DoD acquisition professionals, and federal stakeholders to strengthen the defense industrial base through collaboration and knowledge sharing.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.06.2025 11:36
    Photo ID: 9354400
    VIRIN: 251006-O-GO102-4561
    Resolution: 1838x1013
    Size: 199.75 KB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD Mentor-Protege Program Summit, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MPP
    mentor
    protege

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download