    Cyber Men group shot

    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Lowe 

    439th Airlift Wing

    Col. Travis Board, 439th vice wing commander, and SMSgt. Peter Alicea-Correa, 439th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, visit the 439th Communication Squadron during Distinguished Visitors’ Day at the CYBER YANKEE Exercise May 25, 2023. Colored shirts indicate cyber crew roles modeled after the E-8C JSTARS Air Battle Management crew roles.

