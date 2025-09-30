Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMRTC Chief Pinning

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NMRTC Chief Pinning

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Boatright 

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Sept. 16, 2025) Sailors stand in formation during a chief pinning ceremony at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Sept. 16, 2025. During the ceremony, 28 Sailors from Naval Medical Forces Atlantic and subordinate commands in the Hampton Roads area were promoted to the rank of chief petty officer following six weeks of leadership and physical training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 10.03.2025 12:36
    Photo ID: 9352815
    VIRIN: 250916-N-BP862-2001
    Resolution: 2456x3696
    Size: 717.86 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTC Chief Pinning, by PO2 Thomas Boatright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download