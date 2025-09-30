NMRTC Chief Pinning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Sept. 16, 2025) Sailors stand in formation during a chief pinning ceremony at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Sept. 16, 2025. During the ceremony, 28 Sailors from Naval Medical Forces Atlantic and subordinate commands in the Hampton Roads area were promoted to the rank of chief petty officer following six weeks of leadership and physical training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)