Camp Blaz doubles initial goal as canned food drive comes to a close

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines pose for a photo in front of cans collected during a canned food drive held by Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, on MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, Oct. 1, 2025. MCB Camp Blaz received more than double their original goal of 250 cans. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)